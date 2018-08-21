× Archbishop of Indianapolis speaks out over Roncalli counselor placed on leave because of gay marriage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Archbishop of Indianapolis has responded to the controversy surrounding a Roncalli High School guidance counselor that was recently placed on paid leave after it was discovered that she was married to another woman.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Archbishop Charles C. Thompson said the issue concerning Shelly Fitzgerald’s employment is not about her sexual orientation, but about the church’s definition of marriage.

Thompson goes on to say that the archdiocese’s Catholic schools are ministries of the church, with administrators, teachers and counselors being ministers of the faith who are called to share in the mission of the church. As ministers, he says these people must convey and be supportive of the teachings of the church, an expectation spelled out in ministerial job descriptions and contracts.

And when a person is not fulfilling their obligations as a minister of the faith within a school, Thompson says church leadership addresses the situation by working with the person to “find a path of accompaniment that will lead to a resolution in accordance with church teaching.”

Fitzgerald remains on leave as these issues are addressed. She has worked at Roncalli for the past 15 years and been in a relationship with her wife for more than 20.

Fitzgerald has hired attorney David Page to represent her. He has said that the counselor’s coworkers and the administration knew she was gay and it was not a huge secret. Many, including students, do not agree with the school’s decision and feel she should still be able to keep her job.

Read the Archbishop’s full statement below: