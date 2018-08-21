× Beech Grove schools placed off lockdown, begin dismissing students following SWAT situation

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Beech Grove City Schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution due to police activity in the area.

A SWAT situation near Churchman and 4th Avenue is delaying dismissal for students.

Police confirm that a woman is suicidal with a gun and there are no hostages in the home.

An IMPD crisis negotiator has been called to the scene, which has prompted a full SWAT call out.

At around 4 p.m., the district posted an update saying all car rider lines at schools are being dismissed.

Buses for Hornet Park, Central and BGHS were dismissed at around 3:50 p.m. Buses for South Grove and BGMS will be dismissed at 4:30.

They went on to say, “There is no entry for any pedestrian or vehicle traffic between 5th and 9th Streets and from Bellefontaine to Byland. Students who live in this area, or have a bus stop in this area will be retained or returned to their school for parent pick up.”