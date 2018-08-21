Former jail turned into distillery

LEBANON, Ind. -- Spirits are alive and well inside the old Boone County jail. The jail was built in 1833 and recently opened back up as a distillery. Sherman stopped by to taste what they're offering and to see how you can have a taste yourself.
