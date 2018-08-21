Humidity dives behind a cold front Tuesday evening

GETTING A BREAK
A big break is underway!   The humidity has been rather relentless over the past two weeks. A wind shifting, cold front is passing Tuesday afternoon and a refreshing feel is on the way.
 
The front is slowly slipping southeast through the state Tuesday afternoon.   Showers will be scattered through 8 pm then really start diminishing as drier air arrives.
 
The dew point will tank behind the front and I’m sure you will love the change! A refreshing, northwest breeze will blow Wednesday and temperatures will remain very mild through Friday morning.
Overnight low temperatures into early Thursday morning will reach the lower 50s outlying – could we see a upper 40s low as well?   Enjoy.  A late season heat wave is in the works starting later this weekend.  More on that later this week.