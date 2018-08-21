× Humidity dives behind a cold front Tuesday evening

GETTING A BREAK A big break is underway! The humidity has been rather relentless over the past two weeks. A wind shifting, cold front is passing Tuesday afternoon and a refreshing feel is on the way.

The front is slowly slipping southeast through the state Tuesday afternoon. Showers will be scattered through 8 pm then really start diminishing as drier air arrives.

The dew point will tank behind the front and I’m sure you will love the change! A refreshing, northwest breeze will blow Wednesday and temperatures will remain very mild through Friday morning.