Humidity dives behind a cold front Tuesday evening
GETTING A BREAK
A big break is underway! The humidity has been rather relentless over the past two weeks. A wind shifting, cold front is passing Tuesday afternoon and a refreshing feel is on the way.
The front is slowly slipping southeast through the state Tuesday afternoon. Showers will be scattered through 8 pm then really start diminishing as drier air arrives.
The dew point will tank behind the front and I’m sure you will love the change! A refreshing, northwest breeze will blow Wednesday and temperatures will remain very mild through Friday morning.
Overnight low temperatures into early Thursday morning will reach the lower 50s outlying – could we see a upper 40s low as well? Enjoy. A late season heat wave is in the works starting later this weekend. More on that later this week.