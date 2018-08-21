× Lingering showers today before a hint of fall moves into the state!

Live Guardian Radar continues to track showers and a few storms this morning, as a damp, muggy start is underway. Although rain chances will remain in the forecast through the afternoon, these will be more limited and no where near the intensity of Monday afternoon. Some sunshine and breezy conditions will also be in the mix, as highs reach near 80°!

Drier, cooler air will settle in late this evening, under clearing skies. A refreshing change will be underway on Wednesday with a hint of fall in the air! Morning lows will fall to the middle 50’s on Thursday morning, marking the coolest start since mid-April for some…

Hotter weather to return this weekend, along with higher humidity! Any storm chances appear low, so heat will be the bigger story for both Saturday and Sunday…