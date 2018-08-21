New theater on Indy’s west side focuses on diversity, current events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Issues with immigration are often left to politicians, but artists on Indy’s west side are taking a crack at it. They are part of a new theater hitting the community that is geared toward the demographic of the area. The idea began two and a half years ago when the Indianapolis Art Council gave theater founder Bryan Fonseca a grant with the goal of bringing a cultural and artistic impact to area.

Eighty percent of the artists at Fonseca Theatre will be people of color, performing plays for people of color. The theater’s September show, “Building the Wall”, is a 2016 play about immigration problems. Fonseca said the company will concentrate on issues of the day, and will be choosing plays that highlight concerns of people living on the west side.

“So you have in those neighborhoods everyone is still there," actress Milicent Wright said. "The Irish living next to the Latino, living next to the African Americans."

“At the time they had no arts organizations in that community whatsoever," Fonseca said.

The budding theater will open on West Michigan once they renovate their new building. It needs $500,000 in renovations with the theater having to raise $292,000 more.

“I always advise artists in Indianapolis, if you aren’t getting the work start your own company," Fonseca said.

Starting in September they will hold youth drama classes for children on the west side.

“It teaches public speaking, it teaches studies skill through memorizing the script," Jordan Flores Schwartz said. She is heading up the courses and curriculum.

“Building the Wall” opens on September 14 at Indy Convergence on West Michigan.