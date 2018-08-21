× Party’s over on Indy’s south side as Cheeseburger in Paradise closes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The island party’s over on Indy’s south side.

Cheeseburger in Paradise located at 4670 Southport Crossings Dr. has closed. A sign outside the business informs customers about the closure.

“It is with great regret that we must inform you that Cheeseburger in Paradise in Indianapolis will close on Tuesday, August 21, 2018,” the sign said.

“We have enjoyed serving you at this location, and we thank you for your patronage over the years.”

The “about” section in the restaurant’s Facebook page notes that the restaurant is “permanently closed.”

The south side location opened in 2002 and was the nation’s first. Three other Indiana locations—Fishers, Terre Haute and Evansville—also opened. The three restaurants were among several that closed when the chain’s operator, Paradise Restaurant Group, LLC, was purchased by Luby’s. Some of them were rebranded as Fuddrucker’s, which is also owned by Luby’s.

As of Tuesday morning, the website for Cheeseburger in Paradise listed only two locations: Secaucus, New Jersey; and Omaha, Nebraska.

The restaurants, of course, are named for Jimmy Buffet’s signature 1978 song, “Cheeseburger in Paradise.”