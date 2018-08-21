× Seyfert’s, iconic Indiana maker of potato chips and other snacks, to cease operations

FORT WAYNE Ind. – Seyfert’s, which has produced snacks for Hoosiers for more than 80 years, will soon cease operations.

According to WPTA, the Fort Wayne-based company is no longer profitable and will be shut down. Sources told the TV station that the company explored several options, including a possible sale, but ultimately decided to close.

Charles Seyfert founded the company in Fort Wayne in 1934. The company produced potato chips, cheese puffs, pretzels and other snacks. Many Hoosiers grew up eating Seyfert’s products.

The impending closure means Seyfert’s products will no longer be manufactured. WPTA reported that employees will receive one week of pay for every year of service with the company and will be offered assistance from job placement services.

According to the company’s website, Charles Seyfert originally moved from Pennsylvania to Fort Wayne and established a pretzel-making business. That business failed, but Seyfert persevered and started a potato chip-making operation that became an iconic Indiana producer of snacks.

In 1982, Borden acquired the company. In 2001, after a few other corporate changes, Troyer Potato Products acquired Seyfert’s.

The brand was part of one of late night TV’s iconic moments. Myrtle Young, known as “the Potato Chip Lady,” appeared on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1987. Young, who worked as a potato chip inspector for Seyfert’s, collected potato chips that reminded her of a celebrity or object.

During her appearance on the show, Carson pretended to eat one of her prized chips—a bit that put Seyfert’s in the national spotlight. As it turned out, Carson had a bowl of “regular” chips behind his desk to snack on, but for a moment, Young was beside herself.