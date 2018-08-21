× Sources: President Trump’s former ‘fixer’ Michael Cohen to plead guilty to campaign finance fraud, tax evasion

NEW YORK — Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation into Donald Trump’s former personal attorney say he has reached a plea agreement.

According to the Associated Press, Michael Cohen is due to appear in federal court in New York at 4 p.m. Tuesday. He was earlier seen going into a building where the FBI has its New York offices.

The sources spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk publicly about the case. AP sources said Cohen would plead plead guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud, bank fraud and tax evasion.

The investigation into Cohen shed light on his role as the president’s “fixer.” He was Trump’s personal lawyer for years until just a few weeks ago and was part of his inner circle. On April 9, the FBI raided Cohen’s hotel room, home and office, seizing more than 4 million items.

Cohen has admitted to arranging a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims she had an affair with Trump.