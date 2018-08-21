× State Road 28 resurfacing project begins this week in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced Tuesday that a resurfacing project on State Road 28 will begin this week, weather permitting.

The $3.6 million dollar project includes patching and resurfacing State Road 28 from U.S. 52 to just about six miles east of I-65. The contractor will be closing one lane of the roadway in the area they will be working.

This project is scheduled for completion at the end of November this year.