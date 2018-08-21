Warren Central reigns in 6A poll, New Pal jumps to #1 in 5A
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 21, 2018, rating points and previous rankings:
|6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Warren Central
|(15)
|1-0
|318
|1
|2. Indpls Ben Davis
|(1)
|1-0
|268
|2
|3. Penn
|–
|1-0
|232
|3
|4. Carmel
|–
|1-0
|230
|5
|5. Avon
|–
|1-0
|224
|4
|6. Ft. Wayne Snider
|–
|1-0
|140
|7
|7. Brownsburg
|–
|1-0
|120
|8
|8. Columbus North
|–
|1-0
|78
|9
|9. Center Grove
|–
|0-1
|70
|6
|10. Indpls N. Central
|–
|1-0
|30
|NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Hamilton Southeastern 18. 12, Homestead 10. 13, Lafayette Jeff 6. 13, Indpls Pike 6. 15, Valparaiso 4. 16, Southport 2. 16, Lawrence Central 2. 16, Lawrence North 2.
|5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. New Palestine
|(8)
|1-0
|300
|3
|2. Indpls Cathedral
|(8)
|1-0
|296
|2
|3. Decatur Central
|–
|1-0
|232
|5
|4. Michigan City
|–
|1-0
|206
|7
|5. Whiteland
|–
|1-0
|170
|NR
|6. Castle
|–
|1-0
|118
|NR
|7. Columbus East
|–
|0-1
|106
|1
|8. McCutcheon
|–
|1-0
|86
|NR
|9. Indpls Roncalli
|–
|0-1
|76
|4
|10. Martinsville
|–
|1-0
|64
|NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Zionsville 52. 12, Elkhart Central 24. 13, Bloomington North 12. 14, Kokomo 6. 15, Bloomington South 4. 15, Concord 4. 17, Goshen 2. 17, Lafayette Harrison 2.
|4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Lowell
|(5)
|1-0
|292
|T1
|2. E. Central
|(10)
|1-0
|288
|T1
|3. Ev. Reitz
|–
|1-0
|222
|3
|(tie)Ft. Wayne Dwenger
|–
|1-0
|222
|4
|5. Mishawaka
|–
|1-0
|162
|5
|6. New Prairie
|–
|1-0
|160
|6
|7. NorthWood
|–
|1-0
|102
|9
|8. Angola
|–
|1-0
|88
|8
|9. Ev. Central
|(1)
|1-0
|74
|NR
|10. Culver Academy
|–
|1-0
|52
|10
Others receiving votes: 11, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 32. 12, Northview 12. 13, Leo 10. 13, Marion 10. 15, Pendleton Hts. 8. 15, Hobart 8. 17, Jasper 4. 17, Mooresville 4. 17, Western 4. 20, Northridge 2. 20, Boonville 2. 20, E. Noble 2.
|3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Ev. Memorial
|(11)
|1-0
|286
|T1
|2. W. Lafayette
|(5)
|1-0
|280
|T1
|3. Indpls Chatard
|–
|1-0
|272
|3
|4. Ft. Wayne Luers
|–
|1-0
|214
|4
|5. Gibson Southern
|–
|1-0
|192
|7
|6. Mishawaka Marian
|–
|1-0
|148
|9
|7. Ft. Wayne Concordia
|–
|1-0
|80
|NR
|8. Brownstown
|–
|1-0
|68
|NR
|9. N. Harrison
|–
|1-0
|44
|NR
|(tie)Tri-West
|–
|1-0
|44
|NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Vincennes 26. 12, Indpls Brebeuf 22. 13, Knox 20. 13, Heritage Hills 20. 15, Danville 16. 16, Lawrenceburg 10. 17, Monrovia 6. 17, Andrean 6. 17, Batesville 6.
|2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Southridge
|(15)
|1-0
|318
|1
|2. Indpls Scecina
|(1)
|1-0
|274
|2
|3. Ev. Mater Dei
|–
|1-0
|246
|3
|4. Eastbrook
|–
|1-0
|210
|5
|5. Tipton
|–
|1-0
|182
|6
|6. Western Boone
|–
|1-0
|172
|7
|7. Rensselaer
|–
|1-0
|104
|9
|8. Triton Central
|–
|1-0
|86
|8
|9. Woodlan
|–
|0-1
|68
|4
|10. Cascade
|–
|1-0
|22
|NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Whiting 20. 12, Lapel 18. 13, Paoli 10. 14, Shenandoah 8. 14, N. Newton 8. 14, Centerville 8. 17, Delphi 2. 17, Boone Grove 2. 17, Bremen 2.
|1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Pioneer
|(15)
|1-0
|318
|1
|2. Monroe Central
|(1)
|1-0
|242
|2
|3. N. Central (Farmersburg)
|–
|1-0
|218
|3
|4. Fountain Central
|–
|1-0
|180
|4
|5. Eastern Greene
|–
|1-0
|168
|5
|6. Churubusco
|–
|1-0
|148
|6
|7. Adams Central
|–
|1-0
|98
|NR
|8. Hagerstown
|–
|1-0
|58
|NR
|9. Southwood
|–
|1-0
|50
|NR
|10. Carroll (Flora)
|–
|1-0
|40
|NR
|(tie)Indpls Lutheran
|–
|0-1
|40
|7
Others receiving votes: 12, Lafayette Catholic 32. 13, Eastside 26. 13, Attica 26. 13, S. Adams 26. 16, N. Decatur 20. 17, Sheridan 18. 18, W. Washington 14. 19, Anderson Prep Academy 12. 20, LaVille 10. 21, N. Daviess 8. 22, S. Putnam 4. 22, Triton 4.