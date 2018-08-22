× Art Institute of Indianapolis to close for good at end of 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Art Institute of Indianapolis will close for good on December 28.

The operator of the school, Dream Center Education Holdings (DCEH), confirmed the news to FOX59 on Wednesday.

The closure comes about a month after the school announced it would not be enrolling new students.

In a statement, DCEH said it decided to close the school for a number of reasons, including declining enrollment levels.

DCEH issued this statement regarding the closing of the school.