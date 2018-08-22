Art Institute of Indianapolis to close for good at end of 2018
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Art Institute of Indianapolis will close for good on December 28.
The operator of the school, Dream Center Education Holdings (DCEH), confirmed the news to FOX59 on Wednesday.
The closure comes about a month after the school announced it would not be enrolling new students.
In a statement, DCEH said it decided to close the school for a number of reasons, including declining enrollment levels.
DCEH issued this statement regarding the closing of the school.
“After a complete and thorough examination of the three education systems in the DCEH network to ensure they are meeting the needs of today’s learners, we did not see demand growth for courses at these campuses. We made the decision to cease enrollments for a number of schools within The Art Institutes, Argosy University and South University systems. This decision was made for a number of reasons, including a shift in the demand for online programs in higher education and in student populations at the campuses, which have resulted in declining, unsustainable enrollment levels for campus-based programs in these markets. The majority of these campuses will close December 2018. This date may vary for students in programs which lead to licensure.”