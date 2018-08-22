× Hint of fall in the air; Rain takes a break for now!

A dry, cooler start underway for your hump day morning! A layer of haze remains, while temperatures are now falling closer to the dew point and the ground is still damp from Tuesday’s rainfall. Expect a blend of clouds and sunshine today, while a northwest breeze increases to 15-18mph this afternoon. Afternoon readings will reach the upper 70’s, along with lower dew points (drier air) creating an almost autumn feel…

Skies clear tonight and temperatures will be MUCH COOLER by sunrise Thursday morning! Our forecast low overnight could reach 55°, marking the coolest morning in over two months (June 14th). A vast amount of sunshine on Thursday and comfortable highs will mark the “Pick of the Week!” Enjoy…

Hotter weather to return for this weekend, along with a daily storm chance for the mid to late afternoon hours. 90’s likely by Sunday and hot weather to hold for early next week!