Johnson County man accused of large pot growing operation in his home twice in 5 years

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. -- For the second time in five years, sheriff’s deputies in Johnson County busted a large marijuana grow operation at the same home just outside of Bargersville.

During a raid at a home on Division Road this week, officers say they seized 151 marijuana plants.

Before they ever stepped foot inside the home to serve a search warrant, deputies claim they could smell marijuana.

From the basement, to the bedrooms and even a greenhouse outside, officers say they found 151 marijuana plants growing and arrested 66-year-old Jerry Ashbrook on drug-related charges.

The police report details that in addition to the marijuana plants, Ashbrook showed detectives his “gummy” items and how he prepares the Jello mold marijuana edibles, then added, “It’s all for me and my friends.”

“I think he’s harmless. He’s an older guy that keeps to himself. There’s not been any riff-raff over that way,” said neighbor Tricia Sharp.

Sharp has lived next door to Ashbrook for years and doesn’t fault police for busting the home, but also doesn’t see the suspect as a threat to her family's safety.

“I mean we have kids and I’m not scared for them to be out there. It’s marijuana and he keeps to himself and there’s not any trouble,” said Sharp.

Still, the bust this week is not Ashbrook’s first run-in with the law. According to court records, in 2013 law enforcement found close to 50 plants growing inside the home.

Ashbrook pleaded guilty to was sentenced to a year on probation for that case.

Ashbrook was arrested again this week and booked into the Johnson County jail before being released on a $2,400 bond.