Man mistakenly shot by IMPD officer now suing the department, city

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An Indianapolis homeowner shot by an IMPD officer after he called 911 is now suing the department and the city.

On Aug. 23, 2016 Carl Williams says he called 911 after an armed man assaulted his wife at their home in the 3600 block of Foxtail Drive. Williams says the man pointed a gun at his wife’s head and demanded her car keys.

According to the lawsuit, Williams described the attacker as "18-19 years old, light-complexioned African-American male, tall, wearing a red shirt and red shoes and carrying a long gun.” A description that doesn’t fit Williams.

The suit maintains that moments later, Williams went to retrieve his own gun, he alleges that when he walked into his opened garage with that gun, to check if the robber was still there, police shot him.

“I was doing what any good husband, father, would do...protect his home,” Williams said during a phone interview.

IMPD called the incident very tragic and a case of mistaken identity.

Williams maintains that at no time before the shooting did police announce their presence or issue him a warning to drop his weapon.

“At least give someone the opportunity to put their gun down, acknowledge the police. You don’t shoot first and ask questions second. You have to make sure what you’re doing. Otherwise pick another profession,” Williams said.

Williams was disabled as a result of the shooting, and says he lost the ability to work and financially provide for his family. Prior to the shooting he had been a mail handler for nearly 20 years.

“His past, present, and future medical expenses, and because he’s now disabled, his economic loss of income amounts to over one million dollars,” his attorney Richard Hailey said.

Williams is now seeking damages for lost wages and medical expenses.

Hailey also contends the shooting constitutes an assault and battery, and that Williams and his wife were victims of intentional emotional stress because of the shooting. The suit is also seeking additional training for IMPD officers.

“What he’s trying to do is trying to change policy with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, but also trying to make himself whole,” Hailey said.

When asked, Chief Litigation Counsel for the City of Indianapolis, Donald Morgan, declined to comment on the case out of “respect for the judicial process.”