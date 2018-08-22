× President Trump to hold rally in Evansville on August 30

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Evansville on Thursday, August 30.

It will take place at the city’s Ford Center at 1 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. starting at 7 p.m. (CST), according to the President’s campaign website. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

This will mark Trump’s third stop in Evansville. He made two stops in town when he was campaigning in 2016.

It’s unclear at this time why the President is making a stop in the River City, but the U.S. Senate race between Joe Donnelly and Mike Braun is one of the most high-profile races in this year’s midterm elections.

At this time, no specifics have been provided regarding what the rally will be about or who will join Trump on stage.

Those wanting to attend can register for tickets here.