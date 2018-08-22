RECIPE: National Bao Day (Chinese steamed bun)
Korean Style BBQ Steamed Buns (Bao)
1/2 lb. thinly sliced meat (or mushrooms)
1/2 cup bulgogi marinade (recipe found below)
1/4 cup shredded carrots
6 quick pickles
6 slices pickled burdock root or radish
a few sprigs cilantro
Bulgogi Marinade:
1/4 cup gochujang Korean chili paste
3 cloves garlic
1-inch fresh ginger
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
1/2 cup neutral oil
3 scallions, chopped
2 tablespoons cilantro
Short-Cut Bao Recipe:
14 ounce package of steamed bun flour (banh bao)
+ ingredients as per package instructions (milk, sugar, oil)
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour for dusting work surface
16 squares of parchment paper (about 4″x4″)
Directions for the Bao Buns:
- Follow the directions on the package to make the dough, cover and let rise for 20 minutes.
- Sprinkle clean work surface with the all-purpose flour. Place the dough on work surface and cut into 16 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a ball and keep all balls loosely covered with plastic wrap or towel. Work with 1 ball at a time, keeping the rest covered.
- Use a rolling pin to roll out each ball into a small oval. Fold the oval in half to create bun shaped. Place on parchment square. Keep covered loosely with plastic wrap or towel to prevent drying out. Repeat with remaining dough.
- Prepare steamer. Steam the buns for 15 minutes. You’ll have to steam in 2 or 3 batches (avoid overcrowding the buns).