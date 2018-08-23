Be our guest at Newk’s Eatery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Food is our story at Newk’s. We source the finest seasonal ingredients, menu item ingredients include premium meats, seasonal vegetables, house-roasted garlic and house-infused olive oils. We take a hands-on approach to every meal, going the extra mile with our ingredients – even if that means importing from Europe. We house-make all of our own dressings, we hand-chop our vegetables, we slice our own meats, and we hand-roll our pizza dough – every morning, every day.”

At Newk’s, guests enjoy a culinary-driven menu where every meal is prepared to-order in an open-view kitchen. The menu offerings include toasted sandwiches with flame-grilled meats, more than a dozen entrée salads, kettle-batch soups and hand-rolled pizzas for lunch and dinner. Prime ingredients are used for every dish, including petite tenderloin steak, Atlantic salmon, all-white meat chicken breast and sushi-grade ahi tuna. All premium cuts are hand-sliced and grilled in-house. Newk’s also owns its own bakery, making signature Dozen-Layer Cakes every day with flavors like Strawberry, Caramel and Chocolate.

Get all the tantalizing smells and tastes of Newk’s catering delivered for your next meeting or party. Our catering specialist will assist you with all your needs and help you build the perfect spread. Choose from sandwich platters, box lunches, bowl salads, kettle-batch soups and desserts. We deliver, set up and everything in between. All you have to do is relax and enjoy the food.

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.