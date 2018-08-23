Behind the Badge: Martinsville police hope to build community relationships through new show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Martinsville Police Department is hoping a little “TV time” can help them build stronger relationships within their community.

Last week, the department launched MPD TV, new show that airs on Facebook and takes viewers behind the scenes of the day-to-day department activity. Police Chief Matt Long says the goal of the show is simple: to help break down the “wall” between those who protect the community, and the people they serve.

“We want to show the public we’re policing with them and not against them,” Long said.

The idea for the show came from the minds of Patrolman Gary Rohland and videographer Justin Drake. Previously, they launched “Martinsville Live,” a show that highlights fun events, and positive experiences in Martinsville.

“Our belief is to push positivity, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Drake said.

One episode of the show has been aired so far. Drake says the response has been incredible. Their Facebook page dedicated to the show already has close 1,500 followers but has been up and running for about a week.

“The response from the community has been absolutely unbelievable,” he said.

Drake says it’s his hope that as the show grows in popularity, it helps bring the police department and members of the community closer together. He says he also hopes that by highlighting the officers, and the community, the show can help change the perception of what Martinsville is, and who lives there.

For a long time, people would ask me where I was from and I would say 30 minutes north of Bloomington because I didn’t want to say I was from Martinsville. I love this community, and I love this town, and I want the perception of Martinsville to change. There’s nothing like the community of Martinsville, and I think it’s time they be recognized for the people that they are,” he said.

For more information on MPD TV you can click here.