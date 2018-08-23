× Carmel police searching for suspects after business break-in

CARMEL, Ind.– Carmel police are searching for two suspects accused of breaking into a business.

The incident occurred on Aug. 19 just before 11 p.m. Police say the suspects broke into Grilliant Foods the 4300 block of West 96th Street.

The Carmel Police Department described the first suspect as a black female, 5’6″ to 5’9″, 140-160 pounds, wearing a dark hoodie with light pants, tennis shoes and gloves.

Police described the second suspect as a black male, 6’1″ to 6’2″, 170-200 pounds with a goatee. He was wearing a light three quarter zip long sleeved shirt with light shorts, tennis shoes and a Colts hat with the horseshoe logo.

Police say it doesn’t appear anything was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call Carmel police at 317-571-2500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to crime stoppers could lead to a cash reward.