Correctional officer accused of trafficking with inmate in Pendleton

PENDLETON, Ind. — A correctional officer at the Pendleton Correctional Facility is facing felony charges for allegedly trafficking with an inmate and having an inappropriate relationship with him.

Valeshia Griffin was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by the facility’s investigations and intelligence department.

Griffin faces one count of trafficking with an inmate and one count of official misconduct.

Officials did not release information on what specifically Griffin is accused of trafficking into the jail.

“This sort of activity will not be tolerated, it endangers staff and offenders. I would like to thank our Investigations and Intelligence staff for their ceaseless efforts that yield these results,” said Warden Wendy Knight.