Fall feel before rain returns, along with more heat this weekend!

Skies are clear and temperatures are very cool to start this morning! In fact, the coolest start since mid-June for most of the state. It is the “Pick of the Week”! Bright sun and nearly perfect conditions expected through the day, while temperatures warm into the upper 70’s. Dry and fantastic this evening too for outdoor practices and the Indians “Bark at the Park” game.

On Friday (tomorrow), clouds will begin to increase from the west as rain falls in Illinois. Eventually, some rain will advance into the state with the highest rain threat for the western part of the state in the morning and with mainly scattered showers for the central part of the state by the afternoon. It will be difficult to get heavy rain going for downtown, considering the lower dew points (drier air) and relative stable conditions. Highs tomorrow nearing 80°!

This weekend will bring some showers and storms on Saturday and hotter, drier conditions on Sunday! 90’s from Sunday through Tuesday of next week look likely…