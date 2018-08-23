× Family altercation leads to man’s fatal stabbing in Kokomo, police say

KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo police say a man died after a family member stabbed him during an argument last week.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17. Officers were dispatched a home in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street; callers were requesting help because a man was bleeding.

Police found Kenneth Steven Nix Jr., 26, unconscious and unresponsive. Medical personal pronounced him dead shortly after that.

Police said Nix was involved in an altercation with a family member that escalated; he was stabbed in the chest. Investigators have identified the person who stabbed him, although they haven’t specified the familial relationship.

It’s unclear if any criminal charges will be filed in the case.

Police said they were awaiting toxicology results before meeting with the Howard County prosecutor to discuss the evidence and make a charging decision.

Anyone with information should call Det. Scott Purtee at (765) 456-7322 or the KPD Hotline at (765) 456-7017. Callers may also submit a time anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.