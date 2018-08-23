× Former MSU gymnastics coach facing charges for lying in Nassar investigation

Former Michigan State University women’s gymnastics coach Kathie Klages was charged Thursday with two counts of lying to a peace officer in connection to the investigation into the school’s handling of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse at the school, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s office.

“While investigating how Larry Nassar was able to get away with sexually assaulting hundreds of individuals on and off Michigan State’s campus, Klages denied to Michigan State Police detectives having been told prior to 2016 of Nassar’s sexual misconduct,” the release said.

“Witnesses have said that they reported Nassar’s sexual abuse to Klages dating back more than 20 years.”

The charges are for both a felony and a misdemeanor, the release said.