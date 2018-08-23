× From chilly mornings to very hot afternoons

The coolest morning we’ve had in over 2 months. Some of us even slipped down into the upper 40’s!!

We rebounded nicely this afternoon but things are about to change.

Winds will shift out of the south and by tomorrow afternoon, the dew point will begin to rise.

Things aren’t looking too steamy though until we get into the weekend. We’re on track to see our 6th heat wave of the year.

Feels Like temperatures will really ramp up by the second half of the weekend. The heat index will likely be near or above 100° through early next week. Although we’ll have SLIGHT relief from the heat by mid-week, the heat will return into Labor Day weekend.