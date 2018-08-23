Here’s how to enjoy Sun King’s upcoming craft beer festival and save some money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Sun King CANvitational is the Midwest's largest canned craft beer festival.

It’s taking place right here in Indianapolis--in the heart of the Midwest. The location for the upcoming event will be on Georgia Street, and it will showcase more than 55 independent craft breweries from around the country and world. More than 4,000 people are expected to attend. One great way to stretch your dollar is to have the beer come to you!

“Out of the 55 breweries coming here, about 35 don’t even sell their beer here. So, if you did want to visit all of the breweries that don't sell here on a regular basis, you would spend tens of thousands of dollars going all around the country. That would be fun, but it would definitely eat up your vacation time and your bank account,” said Clay Robinson, co-founder of Sun King Brewing Company.

The 6th Annual CANvitational is Saturday, Sept. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. in downtown Indy. There are five dozen breweries and more than 250 craft beers from award-winning companies from across the USA. You can also enjoy local Indy eats and music.

Robinson helped brew up the festival. He says even though they are in competition with many of the invited breweries, they don't think of it that way.

“We get along great. We want to have a good time and it's more of a friendship than it is a competition. It’s a chance to meet the other vendors and just have a great time,” said Robinson.

Canned beer is not ailing when it comes to popularity and for good reason. Brewers say its freshness makes it a great choice. No matter how dark your glass is, sunlight and oxygen still allow rays of light to come through and degrade beer. By putting beer in a can, you can lock in the flavor and freshness. Makers say it also weighs less, which cuts down on the cost of transportation. This CANvitational has tapped the folks at Indy Hub to make sure it also benefits charities.

“At the CANvitational, 100 percent of the proceeds go to nonprofits including Indy Hub. And we connect 20 and 30 somethings with the city of Indianapolis and get them involved. There is also 'Keeping Indy Beautiful,' 'Art with a Heart' and Gleaners that benefit from the festival,” said Sarah Myer with IndyHub.

Organizers of the event say it's also a time to support those who make their own beer. It’s something most do not to make money, but because what they do and they hope it’s successful.

“Local brewers work very hard to make great products. At this festival, you have an opportunity to drink a beer that doesn't have to travel halfway across the country. And at the end of the day, you're supporting local businesses who hire people and give back to the community,” said Robinson.

This might get you hopped up for the event. The cost in advance is $50 at Sun King's locations or on Canvitational.com. That's a $10 savings at the event, which typically costs $60.

If you want to save another $10, you can use a special FOX59 promo code when buying tickets online. Log onto the ticket website and type in the promo code CANVFOX59 FOR $40 general admission tickets. There’s also a $10 ticket to get into the event for designated drivers, but it doesn’t include a beer tasting ticket. And if you want to spend a little more and get in an hour ahead of everyone else, there’s a ticket for that costing $75.

If you've been to some beer festivals, the lines can be long, making the experience barely worth it. That’s something organizers realize, so they took precautions to make sure that’s not the case at this festival.

“There's enough space to where you're not waiting in line all day. We also have a little bit larger cups. You can walk up, you can try a beer and you can actually hang out there and you can talk to the folks as we bring the brewers in from all over the country,” said Robinson.

If you go, be sure to eat food and drink other beverages. They have 6 food trucks on site, so always make sure you are well fed, well hydrated and that you pace yourself. Organizers say, take your time and take it easy because it is a marathon and not a sprint.