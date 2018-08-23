× IMPD investigates man’s death after responding to disturbance at apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are at the scene of a death investigation on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD responded to a disturbance around 4:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 7800 block of Darien Court. Upon arrival, they found a deceased male. He has not been identified at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death are unclear. Right now, police are calling it a “death investigation.”

The property manager at the apartment complex said the man wasn’t on a lease.

Several individuals were detained for questioning, but police are not saying whether they are suspects.

This investigation is just a half mile from a shooting that took place last night. Police were called to the Marathon gas station at East 42nd and Franklin around 11 p.m. Witnesses say a suspect fired shots, and hit a 25-year-old woman. She is now at the hospital in critical condition. Police say it’s unclear at this time if she was the target or an innocent bystander.

Police say there was a child inside her vehicle at the time of the shooting, but fortunately, the child was unharmed.