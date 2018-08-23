× IMPD investigating east side hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a motorcyclist on the city’s east side.

It happened near the intersection of 34th Street and Shadeland Avenue Thursday night.

Police say the victim, a man in his 50s, was traveling northbound on Shadeland when a newer, red Dodge Charger traveling southbound made a left turn and struck him.

According to IMPD, the Charger continued eastbound on 34th Street. Officers say they don’t know the plate number, but the suspect vehicle will have damage on its passenger side.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.