Indiana fertility doctor Donald Cline to surrender medical license

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thursday is the final hearing for Donald Cline, the former Indiana fertility doctor who used his own sperm to impregnate patients without their knowledge.

At Thursday’s hearing, Dr. Cline will surrender his medical license.

FOX59’s Angela Ganote broke this story in 2015 when woman who thought she was an only child came forward after learning she had at least eight biological brothers and sisters.

Since then, an investigation uncovered that Dr. Cline fathered 35 siblings and possibly two sets of twins in the 70s and 80s. Including the four children Cline did raise, he may have fathered 43 children.

Most of those families, the mothers, the fathers who raised them as their own and the children themselves only learned in the last few years that Cline was the biological father.

In 2017, 79-year-old Cline pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for lying to investigators. He served no jail time and was not on probation.

“He`s portrayed as this man that`s remorseful,” said biological daughter Jacoba Ballard at the hearing. “If everyone knew that I go home at night and I turn my alarm on and I don`t leave my house because I`m scared, and that`s affected me in every possible way.”

Cline admitted he used his own sperm for insemination when a donor was unavailable and said this could have happened up to 50 times.