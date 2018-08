LAWRENCE, Ind. – The Lawrence Police Department has joined the growing list of agencies participating in the lip sync challenge.

In their video released Thursday, officers performed the songs “We Trying to Stay Alive” by Wyclef Jean and “Martini Blue” by DPR LIVE.

Unlike other departments, Lawrence police ventured off land and onto water, utilizing jet skis and speed boats.

A variety of officers make appearances in the video and members of the city’s fire department even have a cameo.