Local prospect Krishawn Hogan hoping it's the right time with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Timing is everything in the NFL – right place, right situation, right scheme, right time – and the timing was hardly ideal for Krishawn Hogan.

The former Warren Central H.S. and Marian University standout was enjoying an uptick at training camp. He was getting a decent amount of repetitions on offense, and making the most of them. Catch after catch after catch.

Then Aug. 18, when the Indianapolis Colts were in joint work with the Baltimore Ravens, Hogan secured a pass in the end zone, landed awkwardly and returned to the sideline with a noticeable limp. His right ankle was barking.

“It’s just how it goes sometimes,’’ Hogan said. “I immediately thought, ‘Oh, (darn)!’

“I felt confident in what I was doing (and) showing the coaches. To go down right there, I don’t even have a word for it. It was just extremely frustrating. I got lost in the shuffle and I’ve got to prove my way back up.’’

The ankle would keep Hogan out for a week, and rob him of invaluable reps and opportunities to make an impression with a coaching staff and personnel department still trying to figure out exactly what they have at wide receiver.

Every rep is scrutinized. Every one goes on a resume that’s used to determine who stays and who goes when rosters are pared to 53 Sept. 1.

Hogan was in position to capitalize on others’ misfortunes, which so often is the case in the cutthroat NFL. Rookie Deon Cain sustained a season-ending knee injury in the Aug. 9 opener at Seattle. James Wright also suffered a knee injury against the Seahawks and has not returned to practice.

On the same day Hogan turned his ankle, T.Y. Hilton was dealing with a sprained left shoulder and K.J. Brent suffered a knee injury. Brent’s injury appeared significant and he hasn’t returned to practice, but there was no ligament damage and his absence could be short-term.

“When I hurt my ankle, I was thinking it would be OK,’’ Hogan said. “But over the next couple of days, a couple of other guys went down. I was already disappointed, and that made it a little worse because that would have been a perfect time to be healthy and get more reps. It hurt even more.

“You never want anyone to go down, but it would have been a great time for me to get more reps. Reps are hard to come by in camp when you’ve got so many guys. When you see reps go by you, it hurts.’’

The Colts’ 90-man roster includes 12 receivers, and it’s reasonable to assume they’ll carry five during the season. Three are virtual locks: Hilton, Ryan Grant and Chester Rogers.

After that? Good luck sifting through the prospects that include rookie Reece Fountain, Kasen Williams and Zach Pascal.

Prior to Hogan’s injury, coordinator Nick Sirianni spoke highly of him.

“Big and strong, catches the ball very well, a physical blocker and tough,’’ he said.

Hogan stands above his colleagues, literally. He’s 6-3, 222 pounds.

“Toughness is a key,’ Sirianni said. “He’s tough and that obviously excites us about him.’’

Hogan’s path to today has been one of persistence.

He became the first Marian product to reach the NFL May 2 when he signed with Arizona as an undrafted rookie. When the Cardinals waived him Sept. 2, his hometown Colts signed him to their practice squad.

Hogan was added to the active roster Sept. 26 and appeared in his first game Oct. 1 at Seattle. The next week, against San Francisco, he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on special teams.

The knee, he insisted, no longer is an issue. He’s 10 months removed from surgery. Hogan wore a brace at the outset of camp, but quickly discarded it.

“I haven’t put the brace back on,’’ he said. “The knee hasn’t kept me out of any practices.’’

Time is short to make the necessary impression, and he knows it. Hogan should get some second-half reps against San Francisco Saturday, and those should increase in the Aug. 30 preseason finale at Cincinnati.

“I feel like as far as talent and how hard I work, I fit near the top (of the receivers),’’ he said. “It just comes down to how much these coaches trust me and where they see me. I still have a long way to go and a lot to prove. I definitely feel like these next two games are going to be huge for me.

“My mindset coming back from (the knee) injury was to make the roster. It will be a disappointment to me if I’m on the practice squad.’’