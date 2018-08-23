× Motorcyclist injured in crash involving ISP cruiser on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a crash between an Indiana State Police cruiser and a motorcycle.

The crash occurred just after 6:40 a.m. near the intersection of East 21st Street and North Post Road.

Police tell us the motorcyclist suffered some injuries, but they do not appear to be life-threatening. The trooper was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

We will update this story as more information is made available.