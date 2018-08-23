One more mild night then storm threat rises along with the humidity; Heat returns to end weekend
What and morning and what a day! Good Thursday eveniong everyone.
We settled at 56° in Indianapolis early Thursday but several outlying areas dipped into the upper 40s! What a treat. Crawfordsville reach 49-degrees for the second time in under a month. Our low in Indy was the coolest since mid June.
Enjoy another great night because real changes are getting underway as we enter the weekend.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop later tonight and sweep into western Indiana before fizzling after sunrise. A late night jet stream will activate these storms.
A warm front isn’t far behind and sweeps the state early Saturday. There will be another round of storms late Friday night and early Saturday morning with high levels of heat and humidity to follow.
Sunday the temperatures surge along with the humidity and by afternoon we could have a heat index near 100-degrees.
Enjoy the break for the A/C. A new stretch of heat and humidity will continue through much of next week and possibly into the Labor Day weekend. I’m posting below the upper-air forecast off the trusted Euro model for this upcoming Sunday and following Sunday during the labor day weekend. A new dome of heat will be established throughout next week and above normal temperatures are expected to open September.