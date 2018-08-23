× One more mild night then storm threat rises along with the humidity; Heat returns to end weekend

What and morning and what a day! Good Thursday eveniong everyone.

We settled at 56° in Indianapolis early Thursday but several outlying areas dipped into the upper 40s! What a treat. Crawfordsville reach 49-degrees for the second time in under a month. Our low in Indy was the coolest since mid June.

Enjoy another great night because real changes are getting underway as we enter the weekend.