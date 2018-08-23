× Police searching for undocumented immigrant who skipped court in connection with hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are searching for a woman accused of hitting a preschool teacher with her car and fleeing the scene, after she failed to show up for a court appearance.

Jessica Parks, 27, was badly injured when witnesses say she was hit by a car in May while crossing 38th Street to go to work at Fervent Prayer Church. Church officials say Parks is a caregiver in the church’s preschool. Parks sustained serious injuries to her legs and lower body, but survived after undergoing surgery.

Immediately after the accident, witnesses say the car, driven by 36-year-old Juana Noemi Loa-Nunez, quickly left the scene. Good Samaritans chased her and were able to prevent her from escaping.

Loa-Nunez was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury and operating a vehicle having never received a license. According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Loa-Nunez is in the country illegally.

After her initial arrest, the suspect posted bond and was released that day.

“Without regard for the safety of its citizens…Marion County brazenly ignored an immigration detainer and released a Mexican woman from its jail without first notifying U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ,” ICE Field Director Ricardo Wong was quoted in a statement from his Chicago Field Office May 11. “Marion County allowed this woman to go free, and she continues to be a danger to anyone else who happens to be on the same road she drives.”

Marion County Jail officials fired back within hours, saying ICE failed to do its job and blamed the county government.

After the finger pointing, the victim’s father said he was worried the suspect would escape.

“When Marion County Jail released her and let her walk free, we won’t see her. She’s gonna do it to someone else and she’s gonna continue to go free. Justice have to be done. My daughter’s fighting and she’s in pain, but this woman’s walking around like nothing ever happened,” Wayland Coe said in May.

Loa-Nunez was due in court Thursday for a pretrial and didn’t appear, prompting police to issue a new arrest warrant.

Anyone who spots her is asked to their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).