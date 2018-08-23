× Search for ‘my BMV’ leads to profane result in Google

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Searching for information about Indiana’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles was truly obscene Thursday.

A Google search for “MyBMV” or “My BMV” led to a profane link to the “My BMV” login page for several hours.

A few Twitter users brought the link to the attention of the BMV Twitter account, which tweeted back, “Thank you. We are aware and are currently addressing it.”

FOX59 reached out to the BMV, and Christine Meyer, director of communications and public affairs, responded.

“We are aware of the situation and working to get it corrected as quickly as possible,” Meyer wrote in an email.

By about 3 p.m., it appeared the problem had been corrected. The profanity no longer appeared when searching for “my BMV” on Google.

The obscene search result appeared isolated to the “my BMV” phrase; searching for Indiana BMV or other related phrases didn’t include the profane language, which pointed to the “https://secure.in.gov/BMV/mybmv/Default.aspx” URL.

Searching the phrase on other websites–like Bing and Yahoo–didn’t replicate the problem, according to our media partners at the IndyStar. We checked those search engines as well and didn’t encounter the obscene language.