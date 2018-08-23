× Woman shot, critically wounded in northeast side gas station shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A 25-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded late Wednesday at a Marathon gas station on the city’s northeast side.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of E. 42nd St. When they arrived they found the female victim outside of her vehicle lying in the parking lot. She had been shot at least one time, and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say a vehicle drove onto the gas station property and an occupant began firing shots. Police are trying to determine if the victim was a by-stander or was targeted by the shooter.

A child was in the victim’s vehicle at the time of the shooting, but was unharmed and is now with a family member. A gas station window was struck and shattered by a bullet but no one inside was hit.

Investigators have surveillance video to review and are seeking the suspect or suspects.