1 year later, arrests are made in Brown and Bartholomew county church vandalism cases

NASHVILLE, Ind. – After more than a year of investigating, Brown County officials say they’ve made arrests related to a spree of church vandalisms.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Renzo Signorino is being charged with two counts of burglary, three counts of institutional criminal mischief, and one count of felony level theft for incidents surrounding multiples Brown County churches, including the Way of Holiness Tabernacle, St. Agnes Catholic Church of Nashville, and the Pikes Peak Church of Christ.

An underage female is also listed in the charging documents. However, officials only identify her by the initials “KB.”

“We take these types of crimes seriously. It impacts our community, it affects our community, and we will pursue justice,” Brown County Prosecutor Ted Adams said.

Adams says investigators were able to make the arrest after they received a tip from an FBI agent investigating the vandalism at a Carmel synagogue last month. In that case, the same underage girl identified as “KB” was arrested. Investigators say she then alluded to her involvement with Signorino, and vandalism cases in Brown and Bartholomew counties.

“We found that they progressively did more and more damage to the churches, including from what we understand the Carmel investigation. So the amount of damage they did to these churches progressively got worse,” Adams said.

If convicted, Signorino faces more than 15 years in jail. He is currently being held on a $5,000 bond. Adams says a pretrial conference is scheduled for September, with a trial set to begin in November.

More charges for Signorino are pending in Bartholomew County.