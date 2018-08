× Get concert tickets for $25 or less at more than 30 Old National Centre shows

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The end of summer is approaching—and you can get concert tickets for upcoming shows at the Old National Centre for $25 or less.

The offer started on Aug. 24 and continues through Monday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. It’s part of the “End of Summer, No Bummer” promotion.

Offers are good for individual shows while supplies last. Use the passcode SUMMER when making your purchase.

$25 ALL-IN TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR THE FOLLOWING SHOWS:

DESCENDENTS – AUGUST 26

MIGUEL – AUGUST 28

JACOB SARTORIUS – AUGUST 28

HENRY ROLLINS – SEPTEMBER 23

IN REAL LIFE – OCTOBER 4

DARK STAR ORCHESTRA – FRI. OCTOBER 5

LEWIS BLACK – FRI. OCTOBER 5

LIL XAN – OCTOBER 7

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA – OCTOBER 9

SNOW PATROL – OCTOBER 10

REIK – OCTOBER 11

LAUV – FRI. OCTOBER 12

4U: A CELEBRATION OF PRINCE – OCT. 13

DISNEY JR. DANCE PARTY – OCTOBER 21

MOD SUN – OCTOBER 22

EDEN – OCTOBER 23

SEVEN LIONS – OCTOBER 24

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE – NOV. 2

TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS – SAT. NOV. 3

NEW POLITICS – NOVEMBER 6

LECRAE & ANDY MINEO – FRI. NOVEMBER 9

WALK OFF THE EARTH – NOVEMBER 11

AMANDA MIGUEL & DIEGO VERDAGUER – NOV. 15

KASBO – NOVEMBER 18

98° AT CHRISTMAS – NOVEMBER 25

PEPPA PIG LIVE – DECEMBER 4

RANDY RAINBOW – FRI. DECEMBER 7

DAUGHTRY – SAT. DECEMBER 8

$20 ALL-IN TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR THE FOLLOWING SHOWS: