IMPD partners with a research group to monitor drunk motorcycle riding

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Downtown Indy will be crawling with bikes this weekend as Motorcycles on Meridian takes over the Circle City. The annual rally comes as the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is cracking down on drunk riding.

IMPD is teaming up with a research group called the Pacific Institute for Research and Evaluation (PIRE) as part of a grant from the National Highway Safety Administration. IMPD will have two OUI checkpoints this weekend, and four more in September. They are taking note of how many drunk riders come through. PIRE began their study in Jacksonville, and it showed startling results.

“One of the findings that they had was that those who ride motorcycles tend to be impaired more than people driving automobiles,” IMPD Lt. Richard Kivett said.

The checkpoints are for all vehicles, not just motorcycles. They happen with between from 8PM and 2AM.