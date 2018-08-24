× IMPD searching for suspect wanted for murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a murder on the west side.

The shooting occurred at West 34th Street, east of Moller Road, on Aug. 18, just after 10:30 p.m. It was the city’s 102nd homicide of the year.

Initially, police were unable to find the car that was said to be involved. A short time later, an IUPUI officer patrolling near campus found a car with a deceased victim inside.

The victim was identified as Pedro Membreno, 31.

On Friday, IMPD stated they were searching for 29-year-old Narkeen Ahmed Altamirano Ubeda on a warrant for murder.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.