Lilly pulls sponsorship decals from Conor Daly’s car because Derek Daly used slur in ’80s

Lilly Diabetes yanked its sponsorship decals from Conor Daly’s NASCAR Xfinity No. 6 car Friday, citing Daly’s father’s use of a racial slur in the early 1980s.

“Our sponsorship in Saturday’s race is intended to raise awareness of treatment options and resources for people living with diabetes,” said Lilly Diabetes in a statement to NASCAR reporter Chris Knight. “Unfortunately, the comments that surfaced this week by Derek Daly distract from this focus, so we have made the decision that Lilly Diabetes will no longer run the No. 6 at Road America this weekend.

“We remain committed to our mission of supporting people with diabetes.”

Conor added his edited thoughts on Twitter.

The last 24hrs have been quite an unnecessarily difficult ride for my family. There is A LOT I want to say… but I’m still here and still racing. I appreciate the support from @roushfenway and ALL of you. @LillyDiabetes has been a big part of my career and Im very thankful. #6 — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) August 24, 2018

Several IndyCar drivers quickly came out in support of Conor, including Alexander Rossi and Tony Kanaan tweeting “That is absurd”.

Good boy. We are proud of you and support you. 💪🏼 https://t.co/HsAL4g7G1B — Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) August 25, 2018