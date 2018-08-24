McCordsville forms committee to plan first town center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Hancock County community is one of the faster growing towns, when it comes to measuring population, and it has done so without having a downtown area. Now, leaders in McCordsville are working on developing a space for the town to gather.

McCordsville's director of planning and building, Ryan Crum, said the town keeps track of its growth with its permits issued. He said the town has consistently been one of the three fastest growing Hoosier communities in recent years.

"We anticipate we’re at about 7,500 people right now and we’ll be just under 10,000 by the 2020 census," said Crum.

Crum added the town had roughly 4,800 people back during the 2010 census.

This summer, the town formed an advisory board, made up of roughly 15 people, to look at how to best implement a downtown center. Crum said the board includes three property owners who are considering selling part of their land to develop the town center.

"I think the town has always felt it needs a heart and a focus point," said Crum.

The land being considered is roughly 150 acres, located near SR 67 and County Road 600, also known as Mt. Comfort Road. It's currently mostly used as farmland.

Crum said people want a place to gather to shop, dine, and enjoy other events. The way to bring that business is to build a town center.

Crum said the town is still in the planning phase, and wouldn't have more concrete ideas until the end of the year. He added it could still be a few years away before ground is broken on building a structure for the town center.

The growth can be attributed to a few things, according to Crum. He factors in the town's proximity to other communities, such as Carmel, Geist, and Lawrence, along with its proximity to Indianapolis. He also credited the local school district, Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation.