Roncalli High School principal issues apology after using N-word at all-school assembly

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Roncalli High School principal issued an apology Friday for using a racial slur during an all-school assembly.

In an audio message obtained by FOX59, Principal Chuck Weisenbach told parents, faculty and staff that he made a significant mistake that he deeply regrets. Listen to it here:

Weisenbach said he was discussing the importance of empathy with students when he provided examples of words that should never be tolerated, including the N-word.

“Among the list of words and phrases was the N-word. I, in no way, used the word in derogatory fashion, but instead to illustrate its ugliness,” said Weisenbach.

Weisenbach said he sincerely apologizes for the offense or hurt that even hearing the word may have caused.

“As educators, we are often tasked with discussing uncomfortable matters, especially as it related to race and discrimination,” said Weisenbach.

This incident comes after one of the school’s guidance counselors was placed on leave because it came to light that she is married to another woman.