Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: August 24

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the prep pigskin our cameras caught on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out above the rest. Now, your vote will determine our Shelbourne Play of the Game winner.

NOMINEE #1: FISHERS’ HL LEWIS

Fishers running back HL Lewis breaks free for a 69-yard touchdown in the Tigers' 31-14 win over Pike.

NOMINEE #2: SOUTHPORT'S EDDIE SCHOTT

Southport's Eddie Schott ties a school record, throwing six touchdowns in the Cardinals' 49-21 win over Perry Meridian.