The weekend starts with rain, ends with uncomfortable heat

It’ll be a nice evening if you’re heading out to the Luke Bryan concert. Skies will stay on the cloudy side and temperatures will stay in the 70’s for most of the evening.

We really warm up this weekend. Winds shift out of the southwest and bring the heat and humidity with them.

Our break from the uncomfortable dew point temperatures is just about over. By tomorrow afternoon, expect the dew points to rise near 70°.

Showers and storms return tomorrow morning. Take the umbrella as you’re headed out the door.

The rain will be mainly contained to the morning hours on Saturday but a few stray afternoon showers are possible.

Mainly dry for the Colts game against the 49ers. Temperatures will be back to near and above normal by kickoff at 4:30 PM.

The Feels Like temperatures will soar by the end of the weekend. Peak Heat Index temperatures could reach the highest of the year, so far.