× Tracking rain out west and hotter days ahead!

Another clear and cool start this Friday morning! A bright sunrise expected at 7:06 will make for another great beginning to the day. Keep in mind, clouds will eventually begin to increase from the west, as rains slowly advance into the Ohio Valley. Most weather models continue with the trend of rain chances shrinking as we get into the afternoon. The combination of cooler air, lower dew points and somewhat more stable air hint that this trend is correct. Yes, some showers will eventually fall but they should be widely scattered and light in most locations. The added clouds will create another cooler than normal day with highs nearing 80°.

High school football tonight still appears mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies and only a few lingering, light showers. Temperatures will remain mild through the night, while the wind slowly begins to increase from the south.

Saturday remains tricky with a storm chance in the morning, followed by many dry hours for the afternoon. As heating returns for the afternoon and early evening hours, we could pop a few more additional storms to wrap-up the day.

Sunday looks hot and mostly dry with only a small, pop-up storm around 4:00 pm. Otherwise, lots of heat to begin next week!