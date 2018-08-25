× Colts 5K moves indoors because of weather

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The rainy day Saturday forced Colts 5K organizers to come up with a backup plan.

The race was supposed to be held outside and finish inside on the 50-yard-line, but instead they kept the entire race inside.

“We were looking forward to running outside but they really did a good job of accommodating the weather and giving us all a good experience of getting to finish on the 50 yard line,” runner Michelle Cipich said.

People who ran in the race also received tickets to Saturday’s game.