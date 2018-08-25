× Colts’ notebook: Denzelle Good knee injury further complicates tackle situation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Frank Reich had hoped to have a firmer grasp of the Indianapolis Colts’ right tackle situation after Saturday evening’s preseason game with the San Francisco 49ers.

Good luck with that.

Veteran Austin Howard was the Colts’ third starting right tackle in three games, but lasted one series and was benched in favor of J’Marcus Webb. This is the same J’Marcus Webb who was signed out of necessity July 30.

In the second half, Denzelle Good stepped in, making his first appearance of the preseason. A lingering hamstring injury forced him to miss most of training camp in Westfield.

Good’s audition lasted approximately 15 plays, and ended with a knee injury.

“We’ll see how Denzelle’s knee is and just evaluate the tape,’’ Reich said.

The severity of Good’s injury won’t be known until he’s examined Sunday.

“I’m hobbling around, but it doesn’t feel like anything major,’’ he said. “They couldn’t tell me anything definite on what it is. They want me to get a scan tomorrow.’’

Good, a 2015 seventh-round draft pick, has appeared in 24 games, 19 as a starter. Eight of his starts have been at right tackle.

“I definitely think I have a chance to be that guy,’’ Good said. “I can’t read the coach’s mind, but all I can do is just give them whatever they ask for and put that on tape, put good film out there and just show that I’m that reliable guy that I know I can be.

“I hate the injury situation that’s been going on since last year and just trying to overcome that bump in the road.’’

Good admitted his frustrations oozed to the surface when he injured his knee.

“I kind of lost my composure over there on the sideline,’’ he said. “I had some tears.’’

Hooker debuts

For the first time this preseason, safety Malik Hooker was able to show what he’s all about. The 2017 first-round draft pick missed the first two games while fully recovering from knee surgery that curtailed his rookie season.

“It felt great just to be able to get back into my routine for in-season and being able to go out there and run around,’’ Hooker said. “It felt great to be back out there.’’

Hooker was credited with one tackle, but was on hand with Clayton Geathers to break up a pass in the end zone.

Saturday represented the first time Hooker and Geathers had been on the field together.

“It was a special moment,’’ Hooker said. “Even just talking to him after I had finished my plays and asking him how he thought I did and him giving his feedback on how I played was a special thing.’’

Nowhere to run

How’d the Colts’ running game fare against the 49ers?

“We need to do better,’’ Reich said.

The Colts finished with 80 yards on 35 carries (2.3 yards per attempt), but consider the breakdown. Quarterbacks Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Phillip Walker combined for 43 yards on 8 attempts. The running backs rushed 27 times for 37 yards.

Rookie Jordan Wilkins led the team with 28 yards one 14 carries. Luck was next with 27 yards on four scrambles.

Defensive high points

The defense was in peak bend-but-don’t break form. It allowed the 49ers 390 total yards, but limited them to one touchdown on five red-zone trips. San Francisco failed to convert a fourth-and-1 at the Indy 6 in the first quarter and had to settle for three Robbie Gould field goals. The 49ers finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Defensive end Ryan Delaire continued to make a strong push to make the 53-man roster with three tackles, two sacks and two quarterback hits. Safety George Odom sealed the game with an interception of Nick Mullens with 35 seconds remaining.

Medical update

Along with Good, the Colts are waiting for updates on several players unable to finish the game,

The most concerning might be defensive end John Simon, who sustained a neck injury. That’s worth noting because his 2017 essentially ended when he suffered a neck injury Oct. 22 against Jacksonville.

Also, safety Ronald Martin didn’t return after injuring a shoulder in the third quarter and safety T.Y. Green didn’t return after suffering a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.