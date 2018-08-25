WATCH LIVE: Colts take on the 49ers in their third preseason game

Football Friday Night: August 24

New Palestine Dragons football (August 24, 2018).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – High school football continued its season with week two in Central Indiana on August 24, 2018. Here are the games FOX59 covered in our weekly Football Friday Night show.

Games: Warren Central at Trinity (KY), Carmel at Noblesville, Pike at Fishers, Southport at Perry Meridian, Roncalli at Franklin Central, Decatur Central at Westfield, Center Grove at New Palestine, Cathedral at Brownsburg, Lawrence Central at Chatard, Plainfield at Tri-West, Northview at Edgewood

Game: Ben Davis at Avon