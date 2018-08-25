× From storms today to heat tomorrow

A few rounds of rain today brought some hefty rain totals for many of us.

A few storms even produced damaging winds and golf ball to baseball sized hail. Check out these photos from Greensburg out of Decatur county.

A few spotty showers are possible overnight again tomorrow afternoon. However, most of us will remain dry.

Whether you see rain or not, we will all be dealing with the heat. Heat indices near and above 100° in the afternoon.

The heat stays with us for the next several days before a little relief comes mid-week.

We have a lot of dry time this week but showers and storms will return Wednesday. After that, temperatures will climb back to uncomfortable levels by the end of the holiday weekend.